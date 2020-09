FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Looking for some live music after weeks of watching old concert videos? Backyard is back with weekend in-person events.

The venue at 100 SW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Live music will take place Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with local bands like Bonn E. Maiy, Spider Cherry, Tasty Vibrations and more.

For more information: backyardftl.com.