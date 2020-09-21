This year, the Emmys go virtual and we’re there step by step

MIAMI, Fla. – The latest from the Emmy Awards

___

8 p.m. EST

No flying, no trying to get a spot on the red carpet, no finding the right gown, getting a hairstylist or make-up dripping in the L.A. heat. This year, it’s easy to cover the Emmy Awards from home because that’s where everyone else will be, too.

Those on the ground said it was eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to the Emmy Awards unlike any other, according to the Associated Press.

At a moment when the red carpet would normally be thronged with black-tie stars, media and fans, spaced-out security and staff and a handful of show contributors were among the only people outside on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel did his opening monologue for the 72nd Emmy Awards to what looked like a packed auditorium. What? During a pandemic?

Faked you out. Those crowd shots were from a previous year.

Many other nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations.

