South Florida first responder musicians share the stage with Pitbull at Latin Grammys

MIAMI, Fla. – The Latin Grammys looked a little different this year: no red carpet outside the American Airlines Arena and no audience inside, but there was a special performance by men and women who would usually be saving lives.

Performing on stage with Pitbull were a handful of musically-gifted South Florida first responders, paying homage to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

”I believe that what we did last night was representative of what every single person that’s out there fighting this COVID-19 pandemic,” recalled Miami Police Major Frank Fernandez. “And our passion that we have for our community was incredible.”

Fernandez played drums and his colleague, Sgt. Lizlinda Bremer, was on vocals Thursday night.

When they’re not doing police work, they also perform with the InBlue band, a group of musicians who also happen to be police officers.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also boasts musical talent. Three members of its Fire Brigade band performed with Mr. 305 as well.

”I can’t put into words what an amazing experience it was — just to be on the same stage as Pit Bull,” said Capt. Eddy Alarcon, who played lead guitar.

”Being on stage with Pit Bull was very stressful, but we kept calm and we did our job,” said Firefighter Adrian Ballard, who provided lead vocals.

Lieutenant Troy Maness, a 15-year-veteran with Miami-Dade Fire, was also on guitar.

The performance was energetic and fist-pumping. And arguably just what South Florida needed.

”I believe music is the ultimate engagement and community outreach tool,” said Fernandez.