Jeopardy will resume taping with Ken Jennings, other guest hosts

Jeopardy will resume taping next week with Ken Jennings and a series of guest hosts taking the lectern of the late Alex Trebek.

“We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family — starting with Ken Jennings,” the show tweeted. “Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 after battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” Jeopardy Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

The episodes Trebek taped will continue airing in the coming weeks, as will 10 special replay episodes.

“As we remember and celebrate the life of Alex Trebek, we will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of 12/21 and 12/28, and air his final week of episodes starting 1/4,” Jeopardy announced after previously saying Trebek’s final episodes would run straight until Dec. 25.

The change to the schedule was made because some networks that carry Jeopardy may preempt the show for other programming around Christmas and New Year’s, producers said.

Jennings, after earning the title as Jeopardy’s greatest player of all-time, joined the show as a consulting producer this season, leading to rumblings that he could be in line to succeed Trebek.

“There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy out with this in January,” Jenning wrote on Twitter after the announcement Monday.

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air beginning Jan. 11.

Jeopardy airs new episodes weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Local 10.