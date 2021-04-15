South Florida’s Chef Adrianne Calvo launches YouTube series about travel, cuisine, and more

MIAMI – If there’s one woman who has quietly but steadily taken South Florida’s culinary scene by storm, it’s Chef Adrianne Calvo.

The chef, culinary personality, and restaurateur, best known for her South Florida restaurants Redfish by Chef Adrianne, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, and Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, has not only a brand new Italian restaurant opening this month in Coral Gables, but also has a travel and food series coming to YouTube — all within the span of two weeks.

On Friday, April 16, Calvo’s latest endeavor, “Searching for Maximum Flavor with Chef Adrianne,” premieres on YouTube.

The food and travel series will follow Calvo as she explores various cities across the U.S. in order to seek out culinary inspiration through some of the country’s best-kept culinary treasures. As she discovers new places, she will have discussions with chefs, distillers, winemakers, and more.

Plus, in true Calvo fashion, (the chef is known for her signature “Maximum Flavor” style of cooking and self-proclaimed way of life), she will also embark on outdoor adventures.

“I’m so excited to bring ‘Maximum Flavor’ to life through a YouTube series,” says Calvo. “I have traveled the country for years tasting, learning, searching for all things “Maximum Flavor,” and to be able to document this for my followers and future fans in a time when travel is still limited feels extra meaningful.’”

For fans of her restaurants, this series will give them a unique perspective into the restaurant industry, as well as a look into how the chef gets her inspiration for her menus.

“This is a behind-the-scenes look into what goes into our menu development process, but also a celebration of our country’s food culture; a culinary road map of iconic dishes,” she says.

The first episode features a trip to Puerto Rico, where Calvo will visit the famous Bacardi factory, interview expert mixologists, try chuleta can can (a classic Puerto Rican pork dish), and will even zip line on the alleged “longest line in the Americas.”

After the release of the inaugural episode, they will release four consecutive episodes that will feature the cities and regions of Austin, New Orleans, Napa Valley, and Phoenix.

In New Orleans, viewers can expect to see beignets from the world-famous Café du Monde, jazz in the streets of the French Quarter, Oysters Rockefeller at the birthplace of the historic dish, Antoine’s, and more.

For more information about the YouTube series, or to subscribe to “Searching for Maximum Flavor with Chef Adrianne,” click here.