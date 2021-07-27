Metallica is coming to South Florida this November

Metallica is coming to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in November.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Get ready to scream your heart out, South Florida, because one of the most famous heavy metal bands in America will be performing here this fall.

Metallica is coming to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

We’re psyched to be coming to Hard Rock Live at @HardRockHolly presented by @blckndwhsky on November 4th in Hollywood, FL! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30th at 10 AM EDT.



Show Info ➡️ https://t.co/HAsV7lPvHR

Presale Info ➡️ https://t.co/PZyOwvlWES pic.twitter.com/ck9p87TJ41 — Metallica (@Metallica) July 26, 2021

According to SoundKick.com, Metallica is currently touring across nine countries, with 17 upcoming concerts lined up. Their next tour date is at Kentucky State Fair & Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 23. Then, they’ll be at Discovery Park in Sacramento on Oct. 7.

Metallica Fifth Member fan club members can access pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Then, fans can access venue pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

There is a two-ticket limit. Doors open one hour prior to show time.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.