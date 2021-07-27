Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Metallica is coming to South Florida this November

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Tags: Events, Music, Broward County, Concerts
Metallica is coming to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in November.
Metallica is coming to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in November. (Courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Get ready to scream your heart out, South Florida, because one of the most famous heavy metal bands in America will be performing here this fall.

Metallica is coming to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

According to SoundKick.com, Metallica is currently touring across nine countries, with 17 upcoming concerts lined up. Their next tour date is at Kentucky State Fair & Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 23. Then, they’ll be at Discovery Park in Sacramento on Oct. 7.

Metallica Fifth Member fan club members can access pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Then, fans can access venue pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

There is a two-ticket limit. Doors open one hour prior to show time.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

email

twitter

instagram