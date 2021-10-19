Partly Cloudy icon
3 South Florida contestants on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Plantation, Davie, Pembroke Pines
Vanna White is pictured during a "Wheel of Fortune" taping at Walt Disney World in 2017. Thursday's episode wasn't taped in Florida but does feature three contestants from Broward County and highlights South Florida hotspots. (2017 Gerardo Mora)

South Florida is the focus for Thursday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” — and all three of the contestants buying vowels and solving the puzzles will be from Broward County.

It’s part of the show’s “Great American Cities” week. While Thursday’s episode wasn’t filmed here, showrunners say it includes segments Pat Sajak and Vanna White recorded on location “to highlight the must-see stops of South Florida.”

The contestants are:

  • Amanda Rintel of Plantation, an ice-skating coach and former competitive skater
  • Dan Shevlin of Davie, who is a Miami-Dade County firefighter and a big Dolphins fan
  • Shannon Ford of Pembroke Pines, a former Dolphins cheerleader and pageant winner who works now as a human resources manager

“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on Local 10.

If you want to apply to be on a future episode of the show, fans can submit applications online at wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant.

