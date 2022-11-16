Puttshack brings high-tech indoor mini-golf to Miami’s Brickell

Indoor miniature golf got a modern tech upgrade with a stroke of wild imagination in Miami’s Brickell City Centre.

MIAMI – Indoor miniature golf got a modern tech upgrade with a stroke of wild imagination at a unique restaurant and bar in Miami’s Brickell City Centre.

Adam Breeden, a pioneer in the tech world of competitive social games such as Flight Club, is behind Puttshack, which has four locations in the United Kingdom and three others in Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago.

Breeden, who is also behind Bounce, Hijingo, and All-Star Lanes, worked with brothers Steven and Dave Jolliffe, the founders of Top Golf, on Puttshack Miami. They entrusted Jose Guardia as the venue’s director of operations.

“The technology is second to none. It tracks everything that you do. It makes the game more interactive, more fun,” Guardia said.

To play Puttshack, the players of the nine-hole course need golf balls with the patented Trackaball technology, which automatically links a player’s profile to a specific ball.

To prevent cheating, the tech includes up to four million different lines of code and includes a micro GPS. Puttshack has crews looking out for potential glitches.

The game includes hazard traps, Prize Wheel, Pinball, moving obstacles, and even beer pong. The difficult “Supertubes” can earn players an extra point and place a singular focus on spots that players might have otherwise taken less seriously.

The Puttshack team plans to open about a dozen more locations across the country. Puttshack Miami opens from 11 a.m. to midnight, but only adults over the age of 21 are allowed after 8 p.m. Pricing ranges from $10 to $18.

For more information about packages and bookings, visit this page.