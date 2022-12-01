Viral NFT Doodles hosting mini-golf tournament in Wynwood during Miami Art Week

MIAMI – The vibrant and popular NFT project Doodles is hosting a two-day major Miami mini-golf tournament on Friday during Miami Art Week.

According to event organizers, DoodlePutt is welcoming the community to take part in the golfing event in Wynwood between December 2nd-3rd at from 12PM to 10PM at 2534 N Miami Ave.

A spokesperson with Doodle told Local 10 News that the company has been enjoying incredible popularity for quite some time now, and with this fun event, the whole community will come together once again.

Doodles is one of the few NFT projects that has done well in the NFT bear market.

The current floor price is around 8 Etherium ($10,200 USD) and shows no signs of changing.

Doodles has also mentioned in its tweet about a brand-new live experience which has surely stirred excitement among its collectors and fans alike.

Limited additional tickets will be available on location.

For more information, please contact doodlesputt@the5thcolumnpr.com