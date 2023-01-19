Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

FILE - David Crosby arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby has died at 81, according to Variety and Rolling Stone.

He was the founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

In a statement obtained by Variety, his wife said Crosby died surrounded by family.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” the statement read.

He has collaborated with artists including Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Elton John and is known by many as a “pioneer” of rock music.

Crosby released a live solo album for the first time in November 2022.

His cause of death has not yet been released.