‘The Cher Show,’ ‘Pretty Woman’ coming to the Arsht for next season’s Broadway series

MIAMI, Fla. – Even though we are still enjoying the 2022-2023 season of Broadway Across America at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, we’re getting a sneak peek at the shows coming for next season.

Year after year, Broward keeps getting bigger and better. It’s a tedious process for organizers to pick the right shows to come to town and then make sure they can schedule it all.

Audiences will enjoy a total of five shows. “Pretty Woman: The Musical” kicks off the Broadway in Miami season on Dec. 5 at the Ziff Ballet Opera House running through Dec. 10 in its Miami premiere. Based on the Hollywood hit movie, it features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Next is the South Florida premiere of “The Cher Show,” the Tony Award®-winning musical of the singer’s story, at the Arsht Center opening Jan. 2 and running through Jan. 7, 2024.

The hit musical “Hamilton” returns March 13 through 24, 2024, the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater.

In another South Florida first, an all-new production of the hit Broadway musical “Peter Pan” is coming to the Arsht. The adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s original book by celebrated Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse will take on the musical’s depiction of Native Americans.

“Peter Pan” is at the Arsht from May 7 through 12, 2024.

Closing out the season is Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Misérables.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables,” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. “Les Misérables” plays the Arsht on June 18 through 23, 2024.

Season ticket packages for all five shows are now on sale and prices range from $205 to $785.

To renew a subscription or become a subscriber, visit arshtcenter.org or call the Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722 or the season ticketholder hotline toll-free at (800) 939-8587.