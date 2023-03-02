Aaron Carter’s mother releases photos of death scene; calls for ‘real investigation’

The mother of the late singer-rapper Aaron Carter released photos of the scene of his death Wednesday, calling for a “real investigation.”

“I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” Jane Carter wrote on Facebook. “They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.”

According to Jane Carter, police did not take the photos and allowed people to go in and out of the bathroom where her son was found dead inside of the bathtub last November at his home in Lancaster, California.

The photos show the tub filled with green water and what appears to be feces on the floor.

Soiled clothing was also scattered on the floor.

While Aaron Carter’s cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose, Jane Carter said her son had received a lot of death threats leading up to his death and wrote that many people “were making his life miserable.”

Aaron Carter’s on and off again fiancée Melanie Martin also told TMZ that she and Carter’s mother believe he ingested an unknown drug that was provided to him by a dealer who told him he owed him $800.

Martin said Aaron Carter told the dealer he “didn’t need the substance anymore,” but the dealer told him he still needed to pay up.

WARNING: Graphic photos of the death scene released by the mother of Aaron Carter can be found by clicking here.

The last text message to the dealer asked whether he was “being threatened.”

Martin and Jane Carter believe the singer may have ultimately met up with the dealer who possibly gave him the substance that killed him.

Police say Aaron Carter was found dead Nov. 5 in his bathtub by a house sitter. They said he was surrounded by cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles. Carter was 34.