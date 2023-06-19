Beyoncé shows off original designs at Amsterdam concert

Beyoncé illuminates the Renaissance World Tour stage at the Johan Cruijff Arena, debuting a brand-new, Atelier IVY PARK look, during her final performance in Amsterdam on June 18, 2023.

AMSTERDAM – Queen Bey proves once again her impeccable sense of style in her final performance in Amsterdam of her Renaissance Tour. It was the debut of her custom IVY PARK line that was a stunner on Thursday, June 18.

The singer appeared on stage in an iridescent-pink, fringe full-length overcoat, paired with a matching vibrant pink gown. The floor-length dress featured a cross-over halter neckline, revealing a signature keyhole cutout. Done in a fuchsia “Cozy” pink sequin, the gown was punctuated with matching gloves, and dual, high-side slits. The bespoke, Atelier IVY PARK was “conceived and created directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The bespoke, Atelier IVY PARK look was conceived and creative directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. (Andrew White)

Even the dancers were decked out in IVY PARK looks. Complementing the singer’s look, her dancers wore matching sequin fringe, short oversized jackets and bikini tops, hot pink cargo pants, mesh leggings and matching sequin fringe shorts.

Renaissance World Tour dancers worked the stage in complimentary saturated pink IVY PARK looks. (Andrew White)

On her Instagram, which has 312 million followers, the teaser line was: “New collection coming soon — stay tuned.”

Some of the looks on the Adidas x Ivy Park site rocked the same vibe the dancers were wearing. But there is nothing that comes close to B’s bespoke Atelier look.