88º

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg promotes new tequila, holds autograph signing for fans at Publix in Cooper City

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Mark Wahlberg, Entertainment, Flecha Azul
Mark Wahlberg is spending his Friday in Cooper City to promote his new tequila brand Flecha Azul and connect with some of his longtime fans.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Mark Wahlberg spent part of his Friday morning at a Publix Liquors in Cooper City to promote his new tequila brand Flecha Azul and connect with some of his longtime fans.

The signing was open to the public where hundreds of fans gathered to meet the movie star.

Wahlberg pulled up in front of the Publix in a light blue Ford Bronco and greeted hundreds of screaming fans.

According to event organizers, Wahlberg signed a limited number of Flecha Azul Tequila bottles for fans and the rest will be auctioned off to charity.

Fans had the opportunity to take pictures and video with Wahlberg and have a quick chat.

Local 10 News spoke with one attendee that had Wahlberg record his own personal voicemail on his cellphone.

Wahlberg shares the premium tequila spotlight with co-founders Aron Marquez, of Wildcat Oil Tools, and first-generation Mexican-American pro golfer Abraham Ancer.

According to WIOD, Wahlberg will also be be pouring his brand of tequila at Rocco’s Tacos in Delray Beach from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a happy hour fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email