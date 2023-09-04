Joe Jonas reportedly consults with at least 2 divorce lawyers

Another celebrity couple may soon call it quits. Joe Jonas, who has been married to Sophie Turner since 2019, has consulted with at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Their last public appearance as a couple was on Aug. 14, at the first Jonas Brothers World Tour concert in New York, which is set to continue on Wednesday in Arizona.

Last month, the 27-year-old “Game of Thrones” actress and the 34-year-old pop star sold their 10,400 square feet house in Miami-Dade County for about $15 million after buying it for $11 million last year.

They have two daughters: Willa was born on July 22, 2020, and their second daughter was born last year. The couple did not make her name public.

Turner and Jonas got married on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, and held a wedding with family and friends nearly two months later in France. They had gotten engaged in 2017 before making their red carpet debut on Oct. 3, 2018, as guests of the Paris Fashion Week’s Louis Vuitton show.