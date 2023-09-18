Bear at Walt Disney World closes rides, attractions at Magic Kingdom

Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A bear in a tree at a Walt Disney World park prompted the temporary closure of several rides and attractions, WKMG in Orlando reported.

The bear was spotted Monday in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland of Magic Kingdom, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC biologists believe the bear was likely moving through the area looking for food, since this time of year bears normally pack on fat reserves for the winter.

FWC says usually the best practice is to give the bear space and time to move along on their own. However, FWC staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear, since it is in the midst of a theme park full of people.

Disney officials said they are working with FWC officials and announced around 1 p.m. that they have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.