Halloween haunted house guide: Malefycia creates immersive 4-night ‘GAME’ experience

MIAMI – This Halloween season, evil will lurk in a dark industrial warehouse in Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah, and only adults over 21 years old who are brave enough to confront their fears will be allowed in.
Vampires will certainly be hunting for toys along the train tracks, as Malefycia’s horrific four-chapter “GAME” descends on the corner of Northwest 14 Avenue and 22 Street.
The immersive performance art theater and the customized special effects will be inspired by the games Operation, The All-Seeing Zoltar, The Ouija Board, and The Hangman.
Warning in a Miami accent: “Bro, this one will be scary; French Canadians don’t play.” The haunted house performances are from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., from Oct. 19-22. Tickets range from $55 to $65.
The Les Ailes du Desir Foundation uses part of the commercial property, at 1395 NW 22 St., built in 1954 to run the Miami Circus Art Center’s classes. For more information, visit this page.
More HAUNTED HOUSES in SOUTH FLORIDA:
- Adults only: Havana Haunted Mansion is for adults over 21 from Thursday to Sunday at the Curtiss Mansion, at 500 Deer Run, in Miami Springs. Tickets start at about $60 per person.
- All ages: Those who believe in ghosts in Key West say The Fort East Martello Museum is the real deal. When it comes to the artifacts, the historic site, at 3501 South Roosevelt Boulevard, is home to “the most haunted doll in the world.” It opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day. Children younger than 6 are free. General admission is $15.50.
- All ages: Jungle Island’s The Horrorland features five haunted houses that are so scary children who are younger than 10 years old must be with their parents who have to sign a waiver. It opens from 7 to 11 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 31, at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, on Miami’s Watson Island and admission is about $50 to $60.
- Teens allowed: A Halloween carnival runs through Oct. 31 at the Miami International Mall, at 1625 NW 107 Ave., in Doral, with a collection of haunted houses that open from 7 p.m. to 15 minutes before closing time. The carnival is closed on Mondays, and opens from 6 to 11 p.m., from Tuesday to Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, on Friday and Saturday, and from 5:30 to 11 p.m., on Sunday. Tickets range from $20 to $120.
- Teens allowed: Fright Nights includes four haunted houses that open at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday this October, except for Oct. 27. It does open on Oct. 28. The South Florida Fairgrounds open from 6 p.m. to midnight, at the Kubota Agriplex, 9067 Southern Boulevard., in West Palm Beach. Advanced discount tickets are $35. There is a clear bag policy.