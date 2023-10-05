Halloween haunted house guide: Malefycia creates immersive 4-night ‘GAME’ experience

MIAMI – This Halloween season, evil will lurk in a dark industrial warehouse in Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah, and only adults over 21 years old who are brave enough to confront their fears will be allowed in.

Vampires will certainly be hunting for toys along the train tracks, as Malefycia’s horrific four-chapter “GAME” descends on the corner of Northwest 14 Avenue and 22 Street.

The immersive performance art theater and the customized special effects will be inspired by the games Operation, The All-Seeing Zoltar, The Ouija Board, and The Hangman.

Warning in a Miami accent: “Bro, this one will be scary; French Canadians don’t play.” The haunted house performances are from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., from Oct. 19-22. Tickets range from $55 to $65.

The Les Ailes du Desir Foundation uses part of the commercial property, at 1395 NW 22 St., built in 1954 to run the Miami Circus Art Center’s classes. For more information, visit this page.

