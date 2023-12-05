Wild view of fictional Miami as ‘Vice City’ in trailer release of Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto fans rejoice as the trailer for the sixth installment of the game hits the web.

Rockstar Games revealed the 90 second trailer set in “Vice City” the gaming company’s take on Miami on Monday, after the company said it was leaked in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

Miami residents have been extremely busy, spotting the different locales and comparing them to the real thing.

Several people have noted that I-95 is shown as I-97 in the fictional portrayal of Miami, but they also were amazed to see that Sunpass is listed on the traffic signs.

The trailer focuses on a character named Lucia who talks to a man about sticking together, while footage plays of the two robbing a liquor store and speeding away from police.

The new installment revisits a similar landscape from 2006 GTA: City Stories.

The trailer had more than 61 million views on youtube on Tuesday morning.

The release has not come without controversy, as the GTA game series has faced scrutiny for violence.

The new game is set to be released in 2025.

What do you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comments.