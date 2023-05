Abren convocatoria para el Florida Python Challenge 2023

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for the next eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money. The python hunt officially began Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Aug. 15. Officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual campaign say it's significant because the non native snakes are killing off birds and mammals in the Everglades ecosystem. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

