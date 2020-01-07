79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

79ºF

Features

Bill filed to make day after Halloween a school holiday in Florida

Tags: Halloween, Florida
Could the day after Halloween become a school holiday in Florida?
Could the day after Halloween become a school holiday in Florida? (iStockphoto.com/(sjlocke))

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida students may soon be able to sleep in after a long night of Halloween trick-or-treating.

A bill filed by Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo would make Nov. 1, the day after Halloween, an official school holiday.

Taddeo, who represents District 40 in Southwest Miami-Dade County, filed SB 1462 in the Florida legislature on Monday.

Parents and students have long complained about having to wake up early after a night of fun on All-Hallows’ Eve. Taddeo’s bill will allow children to fully enjoy the holiday.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.