Bill filed to make day after Halloween a school holiday in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida students may soon be able to sleep in after a long night of Halloween trick-or-treating.

A bill filed by Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo would make Nov. 1, the day after Halloween, an official school holiday.

Taddeo, who represents District 40 in Southwest Miami-Dade County, filed SB 1462 in the Florida legislature on Monday.

Parents and students have long complained about having to wake up early after a night of fun on All-Hallows’ Eve. Taddeo’s bill will allow children to fully enjoy the holiday.