Demand for disinfection products increases in Miami as coronavirus spreads in U.S.

MIAMI – Although public health experts say the best way to prevent the coronavirus is to wash hands regularly and avoid travel to high-risk areas, there is a higher demand for disinfectants in Miami on Monday.

Store shelves at local stores from Little Havana to Fort Lauderdale were running low of Clorox, Lysol and Purell products. Retailers are also struggling with supplies of products from China such as face masks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disinfecting surfaces doesn’t address the main way in which the disease is spreading. The respiratory droplets from an infected person can land in the mouths or noses of those who are within a 6-foot radius.

Experts say people can also get infected when they touch a surface that has the virus and then touch their own mouth, nose or eyes. To be proactive, experts say people need to wash their hands for about 20 seconds regularly, avoid touching their faces and regularly clean surfaces.

Several studies show alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not work well when hands are heavily soiled or greasy, according to the CDC. Experts recommend a hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol after handwashing with soap and water.

Authorities are also asking people to avoid traveling to China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, where there is an ongoing sustained transmission.