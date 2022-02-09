Smithsonian museum looking to display your Disney photos

Your family’s Disney photos could soon be shown at the Smithsonian. The National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., wants you to share photos from Disney World or Disneyland for a new project to show how the theme parks have changed over time.

Candid, posed and even blurry photos are fair game. But be sure to share a story of what the visit meant to you.

To get involved, email your pictures to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with your name, a few sentences about the pictures, and your Disney Park story.

