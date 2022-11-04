South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

If you need something to do this Sunday Funday, look no more. The South Florida Seafood Festival is in town, serving up a tasty good time.

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove.

The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music.

This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began.

“In past years, we’ve had thousands of local people come out and celebrate. It’s such a good time. It’s all things seafood and waterfront living. And now we’re back at Coconut Grove, where it all started,” said Director of Marketing Michael Priceman.

Attendees will be surrounded by a sea of food and drinks as more than 30 gourmet seafood spots are serving up dishes and drinks shaken up by top mixologists.

The whole family is invited, too.

There will be live music, games and a kitchen lab where local chefs will show you firsthand how it’s done.

One of the participating restaurants is Manjay -- they blend together different Caribbean flavors and food.

“So basically what I’m doing is cooking the shrimp before I add my coconut curry, and we also use Haitian house-made Creole sauce to blend that and that brings everything together,” Manjay’s chef explained as he cooked up a meal.

The coco loco shrimp has Haitian djon djon rice and tostones, and is topped off with coleslaw.

“We have the spicy coleslaw, which adds a little kick to it,” the chef said.

The beauty about this dish is you can use a fork or your hands.

And you can try it this Sunday at the festival.

In addition to the coco loco shrimp, there will be crab legs, paella, lobster rolls and more.

It’s truly a seafood lover’s dream come true.

Cooking demonstrations start at 11:30 a.m. and happen every 45 minutes.

Click here for ticket information.