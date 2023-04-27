New high-rise near Oleta to offer stunning views, luxury lifestyle focused on wellness

Check out a new luxury community that sits right next to Oleta State Park in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A new community in North Miami is right next to Oleta State Park and has 184 acres of nature trails, private beaches and ocean views.

And coming soon to the space is a new high-rise, One Park Tower, which will offer luxury living, but as always, it’s gonna cost you!

Solé Mia is basically a city within a city that’s focused on wellness.

There are eight miles of trails and it’s home to the future on Park Tower, where units will cost between $800,000 to $4.5 million.

These luxury condos will be set within the 184-acre master-planned community of Solé Mia in the heart of North Miami.

The 32-story tower will overlook a seven-acre crystal lagoon unlike anything Miami has ever seen.

“The number one amenity within this community is the open space. The lagoon is a part of that -- you have so much open views,” Turnberry CEO Jackie Soffer said.

Soffer gave Local 10 a sneak peek at the tower, which will be completed in 2025.

“We have great restaurants that are open, we are building a little village, a racquet club,” she explained. “Our community is meant to be a walkable community.”

Surrounded by pristine natural landscapes, the new condos will also offer access to a private beach, amenities created to offer residents a sophisticated lifestyle, and ocean views, but that’s just the start.

The residences will be one-, two- and three-bedroom units with porcelain floors, walk-in closets and massive master bedrooms.

Homes will offer stunning views of Oleta State Park, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, the Miami city skyline and the man-made lagoon.

The 7-acre crystal lagoon will be complete with sandy beaches, kayaks and even paddle boards.