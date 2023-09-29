Trendy, nontraditional ice cream chain arrives in South Florida

People living in South Florida are always looking for ways to cool down. A national ice cream hot spot called Salt & Straw has opened a new location on Lincoln Road to help with that.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – People living in South Florida are always looking for ways to cool down.

A national ice cream hot spot called Salt & Straw has opened a new location on Lincoln Road to help with that.

Those not familiar with the eatery might be thrown off by the menu.

They put together flavors that are not typically seen together, but are sure to make you melt.

Salt & Straw was created by two cousins out of Portland and now they’ve brought their unique flavors to South Beach.

“Miami just speaks for itself,” said Salt & Straw General Manager Frank Hernandez. “The city is always full of life, it never really sleeps. There are a lot of artisans here.”

From the waffles to the flavors, mostly everything is made in house.

Getting straight to the “pint,” there are interesting flavors there that won’t be found anywhere else.

“For us, we try to make the impossible, possible,” said Hernandez. “Just by putting different things together, like our strawberry has balsamic and pepper in it, which is not traditional, but if you taste it, you would understand why.”

The menu is filled with flavors like those. Some have olive oil, honey and lavender, but of course, there are some that are a little more traditional.

They partner with local businesses to create flavors custom made for South Florida, like the Salty Donut’s guava and cheese.

“We’ve done flavors with Panther’s Coffee, Wynwood Brewing and Salty Donut,” said Hernandez. “So there are flavors here that we change out, but we’re always trying to collab and shine a spotlight on Miami.”

Things get even sweeter as the seasons change.

With Halloween around the coroner, there is a new flavor featuring crickets.

Salt & Straw has a rotating monthly menu option for those who feel like trying something different.