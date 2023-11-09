80º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Broward therapy dog gets special birthday celebration

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Health

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The eighth floor of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital went to the dogs Wednesday in honor of “Freedom,” a therapy trained golden retriever.

Staff, patients and fellow canines all gathered to celebrate his sixth birthday.

Freedom was happy to pose and play with his two and four-legged friends, but the best part was getting his own special pup-a-chino.

“It’s so amazing to be able to work with the facility dogs here at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. They really make a huge impact on these patients, their recovery and their stay in the hospital. They provide with normalization. They’re able to help with therapeutic interventions, like helping them reach their goals and it’s just an incredible thing to be a part of,” said Carmen Cowart, Freedom’s handler.

Freedom has been making the rounds, and lots of friends, at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital since 2019.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email