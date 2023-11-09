Broward therapy dog gets special birthday celebration

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The eighth floor of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital went to the dogs Wednesday in honor of “Freedom,” a therapy trained golden retriever.

Staff, patients and fellow canines all gathered to celebrate his sixth birthday.

Freedom was happy to pose and play with his two and four-legged friends, but the best part was getting his own special pup-a-chino.

“It’s so amazing to be able to work with the facility dogs here at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. They really make a huge impact on these patients, their recovery and their stay in the hospital. They provide with normalization. They’re able to help with therapeutic interventions, like helping them reach their goals and it’s just an incredible thing to be a part of,” said Carmen Cowart, Freedom’s handler.

Freedom has been making the rounds, and lots of friends, at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital since 2019.