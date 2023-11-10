MIRAMAR, Fla. – Grab your family and friends this weekend for the ultimate culinary experience.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is back, bringing good vibes and even better food.

Local 10′s Alexis Frazier will also be competing in a celebrity cook-off this year.

“We want to say it’s the ultimate Sunday dinner. Come out and bring your family and enjoy,” festival co-founder Eddy Edwards said.

The 21st annual festival will be taking over Miramar Regional Park, turning up the heat and vibes with food, live performances and, of course, culture.

“Jerk is uniquely Jamaican and this is our culinary gift to the world,” Edwards said.

Showing off Jamaica’s culinary side, there will be 25 vendors.

“We will also have your curry goat, your oxtails, Escovitch fish -- all your favorite Caribbean food will be there,” Edwards said.

And to satisfy your sweet tooth, there will be Cleveland’s Ice Cream.

“It’s my passion. Sometimes at night, I dream of a flavor and I make it,” Cleveland Smith said.

Cleveland has whipped up two different flavors of jerk ice cream.

“I know, I know -- two things you didn’t think go together, right?” he asked.

But, he says these flavors are big hits, along with grapenut and rum raisin.

“The raisin, the rum, and the jerk combined, and the cream together -- when it hits your pallet, it’s unbelievable,” Smith said.

Cleveland has been making ice cream for more than 30 years and is always looking for new flavors to try.

“That would be a good flavor for the jerk fest -- garlic ginger jerk,” he said.

So come get your serving of an authentic culinary journey through the heart of the islands.

Tickets start at $40.

You can have your scoop this Sunday at the jerk festival, from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., so you have plenty of time to get there.

Frazier will be competing in the celebrity cook-off challenge at 4 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.