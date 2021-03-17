Chipotle launches Tyler Herro bowl that you can only order in South Florida

The Tyler Herro bowl will be available at South Florida Chipotle locations for a limited time.

MIAMI – In honor of Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro, Chipotle has launched a bowl created and inspired by Tyler Herro’s go-to order — and you can only get it at South Florida Chipotle locations for a limited time.

The Tyler Herro bowl, which is a bowl of half steak, half chicken, brown rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, honey vinaigrette, and guac, was announced on Tuesday via a hype video directed by Miami Heat power forward Precious Achiuwa featuring Herro.

🚨 The Tyler Herro Bowl is now available in-app at most @ChipotleTweets locations in South Florida + when you order on Tuesdays through 4/27, get a $0 delivery fee! 🔥 Higher menu prices and service fee apply for delivery. Details: https://t.co/z51alINbMt #TylerTuesday #sponsored pic.twitter.com/UaJ3OLMvUl — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) March 16, 2021

According to Chipotle, Herro is the first professional basketball player to have their go-to order on the Chipotle menu.

Furthermore, his customized bowl is Chipotle’s first regional celebrity menu item.

Miami Heat and basketball fans can order Herro’s go-to bowl now through April 30 on the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com. They can also get free delivery on all orders that include the Tyler Herro Bowl every Tuesday in honor of “Tyler Tuesdays” from March 16 through April 30 at participating South Florida locations.