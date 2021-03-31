Miami Design District’s new farmer’s market might be the trendiest one yet

The Market at Miami Design District runs every Sunday through April 25

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT, Fla. – Miami-Dade County has an impressive array of local farmer’s markets across the Magic City, and its latest addition might be the most fashionable one yet.

This past Sunday, March 28, the Miami Design District debuted their first-ever farmer’s market, The Market at Miami Design District.

According to organizers, “The Market will bring unique local businesses and live entertainment together for the Miami community to enjoy.”

At The Market, visitors can expect to find locally sourced produce, an array of food vendors, and various arts and crafts from local vendors.

The Market will take place every Sunday at the Jungle Plaza, located at 3801 N.E. 1st Ave., from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. However, this Sunday, April 4, The Market will take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. due to the Easter holiday.

