A Levain Bakery pop-up is coming to Miami for one weekend only

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you tell any New Yorker (or local South Florida foodie) you’ve never had a Levain cookie, expect to get a look of both shock and confusion, as the cookie has become one of the most well-loved in the culinary scene.

However, if you are one of those people who have never tried a Levain Bakery cookie, now is your chance to redeem yourself — a Levain Bakery pop-up is coming to Miami-Dade County for one weekend only.

From April 7 until April 9, Levain Bakery and Caviar are launching a limited-time delivery-only pop-up to bring Levain Bakery’s iconic, Instagrammable, and larger-than-life cookies to Miami residents for one weekend only.

Ad

A Levain Bakery chocolate chip cookie. (Kate Previte)

Levain Bakery’s mouth-watering cookies will available from Wynwood to South Beach exclusively via Caviar, an all-in-one food ordering platform that connects diners with the most crave-worthy restaurants.

“New York and DC residents are lucky to have Levain Bakery in their backyards when a dessert craving hits,” says Elliot Peterson, Director of Premium Merchant Partnerships at Caviar. “Months after launching its platform in the city, Caviar is excited to satisfy Miami’s sweet tooth by bringing Levain’s world-famous cookies to the city for one weekend only.”

During the pop-up, guests will have the option of ordering two pre-packaged cookie assortments priced at $27 each:

Ad

Signature Cookie Assortment (4 items) – An assortment of Levain’s most popular cookie flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin.

Two Chip Chocolate Chip (4 items) – Those who are all about doubling down on chocolate can order this decadent take on the chocolate chip cookie made without nuts, brimming with semi-sweet and dark chocolate chips! Crispy on the outside and just the right amount of gooey on the inside.

The Two-Chip cookies from Levain Bakery. (Kate Previte)

“We’ve been looking at Miami for some time knowing we have such a loyal base of customers in the city,” says Andy Taylor, CEO of Levain Bakery. “This delivery-only pop-up shop is a great way to bring a taste of New York to Miami in advance of our launch into the freezer section of local grocery stores later this month.”

Orders can be placed on Friday, April 9 between 12:00-8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., or while supplies last, on the Caviar app or the Caviar website. As an added bonus, DashPass subscribers will get $0 delivery fees when ordering Levain Bakery via the app.