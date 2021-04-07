Where to celebrate National Beer Day in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Although National Beer Day (yes, it’s an actual unofficial holiday) may land on a Wednesday this year, there are still plenty of local breweries and restaurants offering discounts and specials in honor of the hoppy holiday.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best offerings across Miami-Dade County where you can support a local restaurant or brewery while savoring your well-deserved humpday brew.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Considering National Beer Day falls on a Wednesday, Veza Sur will be running its usual happy hour from 4-7 p.m. today. They just released SOUTH COAST IPA, an all-new breed of IPA crafted to appeal to IPA lovers and soon-to-be IPA lovers alike. Their Miami IPA has tropical and citrusy notes. Veza Sur Brewing Co. is located at 55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.'s SOUTH COAST IPA. (Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.)

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar in Coral Gables, The Falls, and Doral know how to celebrate National Beer Day with $7 beer sangrias served all day long. Click here for locations.

Pisco Y Nazca

Pisco Y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar in Kendall and Doral will be celebrating National Beer Day with $7 “El Shandy” cocktails all day long. They’ll be also running their happy hour from 4 - 7 p.m. where all beers all $3 off. Click here for locations.

"El Shandy" at Pisco Y Nazca. (Courtesy of Pisco Y Nazca)

American Social

A holiday made to celebrate American’s beloved boozy beverage, American Social is offering food and drink specials fit for the occasion. Find $4 Floridian draft beers, such as Funky Buddha, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, and Coppertail Unholy Trippel. Food pairings for your choice of brew include Pretzels and Beer Cheese made with Funky Buddha beer. Click here for locations.

Pastificio Propaganda

Ever had a Sicilian beer? This National Beer Day, sip on familiar flavors or discover new ones at Pastificio Propaganda, where they’ll be serving $5 “birras,” which is Italian for “beer,” from 4-6 p.m. You may try one of their “birras” straight from Southern Italy, or, you can taste local favorites, such as Veza Sur Brewing Co.’s Mangolandia. Guests can accompany their flavorful journey with a wide variation of starters followed by traditional Italian pizzas, pasta, and more. Pastificio Propoganda is located at 97 NW 25th St. Miami, FL.

"Birra" (beer) and pizza from Pastificio Propaganda. (Courtesy of Pastificio Propoganda)

Mayami Mexicantina

No better way to celebrate National Beer Day than by sipping on a beer-infused... cocktail? Yo heard that right. Try their Mayami Beer Cocktail at Mayami Mexicantina today. This cocktail will be sure to alleviate all your mid-week stress. Mayami Mexicantina is located at 127 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL.