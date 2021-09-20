Limited-edition Samuel Adams beer is so strong, it’s illegal

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer, but people living in 15 states across the country will not be able to buy it because of its high alcohol content.

Among that list is North Carolina, New Hampshire, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Vermont, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana and West Virginia.

Florida is not on the list of states banning the beer.

The 12th edition of the company’s Utopia’s brand, released about every two years, contains 28 percent alcohol.

The 25 ounce bottles, set to be released October 11, will cost consumers $240.