This Miami spot has the best chili in Florida

LoKal's New Mexico Chili has been ranked as the best in Florida.

MIAMI – Temperatures are finally dipping to the *upper 70s,* which means it’s finally (somewhat) socially acceptable to start ordering pumpkin spice lattes, bowls of soup, and, last but not least, bowls of delicious chili.

Although sunny and tropical South Florida may not be the quintessential spot to consume a hot bowl of hearty chili, it turns out the very best bowl in the entire Sunshine State is being made right in the heart of Magic City.

According to the “The Best Chili in Every State” guide curated by Eat this, Not That, the best chili in Florida can be ordered at LoKal in Coconut Grove.

“LoKal’s famous New Mexico Chili features warm chili topped with an appetizing blend of Monterey Jack cheese and white onions,” explains Brittany Natale. “One reviewer called it, ‘the best chili in Miami. It’s spicy, it’s rich, it’s hearty, it’s what all chilis should be!’”

LoKal first opened its doors on Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove back in December of 2011 as the first establishment run by Kush Hospitality Group.

The restaurant grew into such a success, that the hospitality group has since opened multiple sister restaurants across Miami-Dade County, including Kush Wynwood and Kush Hialeah.

For more on Eat This, Not That’s “The Best Chili in Every State,” click here.