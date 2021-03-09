Cookies discarded at Boston Market over fly issue; restaurant ordered shut for third time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – State records show that a Boston Market in Pompano Beach was recently ordered shut for the third time in two years.

Last week an inspector was at the Boston Market on Federal Highway, north of Copans Road based on a complaint.

The restaurant had a fly infestation again.

According to the inspection, a “stop sale” was ordered on the cookies because flies were landing on them.

A manager at the restaurant refused to comment unless Local 10 News investigator Jeff Weinsier paid him $1,000.

Meanwhile, state records show a rodent issue was found at Benni Jama in Hollywood.

And Talay Thai in Pompano Beach was ordered shut for the second time due to roaches.

No restaurant kitchens were ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BENNI JAMA

5939 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 rodent droppings on the top of the dish machine. Observed 1 rodent dropping on the wall behind the dish machine. Employee removed the droppings and cleaned and sanitized the areas.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Employee protected ice with foil and cleaned and sanitized the ice machine interior.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Observed in the Grill drawers; sausage (65°F - Cold Holding); brisket (63°F - Cold Holding); pork (64°F - Cold Holding); skirt steak (64°F); ambient (63°F). Per the manager all items were in cooler for approximately 2 hours. All TCS foods moved to alternate refrigeration to quick chill. Manager adjusted settings on cooler and cooler retested at 40°F ambient after 45 minutes. 2. garlic in oil (72°F - Cold Holding). Operator moved items to flip top cooler to quick chill.”

**BOSTON MARKET

2451 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/4/21

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/25/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/23/20

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. At kitchen storage rack, 1 tray of cookies with approximately 5 live flies landing on the cookies. Cookies discarded.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 15 live flies at shelving on front counter Approximately 15 live flies on ceiling above front counter and registers 1 live fly landing on togo bags at front counter 1 live fly landing on napkins at front counter 5 live flies at drive up window 7 live flies on signs stored on top of reach in cooler on kitchen Approximately 10 live flies on food boxes stored on rack in kitchen 5 live flies at walls outside of the restrooms Approximately 5 live flies landing on unwrapped cookies in kitchen.”

**GHIZA

6880 POWERLINE ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/21

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. 3 loaves of bread in walk in cooler.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Backup located in floor drain by 3 compartment sink which is located in one room with kitchen. Employees stepping through backed up gray water and transporting throughout kitchen and dining room. During use of hand wash sink and 3 compartment sink water begins backing up through floor drains.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee began washing dishes without sanitizer step then dried off dishes with soiled towel. Advised employee that dishes will need to be sanitized and air dried. Employee returned dish to 3 compartment sink.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

***TALAY THAI & JAPANESE

2233 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/13/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 6 active live roaches on the floor and walls behind the 2 flip top coolers containing food in an L shape across from cooking equipment on the cook line .”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. At walk in cooler raw chicken over cooked chicken. Raw chicken moved to the bottom shelf.”