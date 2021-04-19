Flies on the plantains? Flies cause the closure of 3 South Florida restaurants

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – You may not think it’s a big deal, but state inspectors do.

Records show three South Florida restaurant kitchens were ordered shut last week due to a fly issue.

A “stop sale” was issued on numerous food products because they were out of temperature.

NO KITCHENS IN MIAMI-DADE OR MONROE COUNTIES WERE ORDERED SHUT LAST WEEK.

Below is a list of places in Broward that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***GOLDEN CORRAL

7401 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/12/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front counter salad buffet bar-observed approximately 25 flies flying under prep sink where salad and fruits are being prepared and inside open case of sliced mushrooms at salad buffet station. Employee empty case of mushrooms. See Stop Sale. Front counter salad buffet bar- observed 3 flies flying around prep table cutting board over container of cut lettuce. Main kitchen dry storage shelf across from walk in cooler- observed 2 flies flying around and landing on case of potatoes.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Front counter salad buffet bar-observed approximately 25 flies flying under prep sink where salad and fruits are being prepared and inside open case of sliced mushrooms at salad buffet station. Employee empty case of mushrooms. See Stop Sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter buffet -salsa, coleslaw and ham temperature ranges 55-71°F. Operator removed items and placed in walk in cooler.”

“Floor drains/drain covers heavily soiled. Observed at front counter salad buffet under 3 compartment sink.”

***ROMEUS CUBAN RESTAURANT AND CAFETERIA

6800 DYKES ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 4/13/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 dead fly on liner with to go cups in use and 1 dead fly in hand washing sink. Observed 7 live flies on wall by prep table where meat slicer is stored in preparation area. Observed 9 live flies on lids above prep table used to cover bus pans. Observed 8 live flies on wall in front of preparation table in front of meat grinder. Observed 8 flies on walls on shelf above prep line above prep area where chicken is being prepared in meat grinder. Observed approximately 20 live flies on plantains. Observed 5 flies flying around, landing on walls and brown to-go bags, and aluminum singe service to go containers located in dry storage area separated from kitchen.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices.. Observed approximately 20 dead flies in vector system fly trap.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. 1)Observed raw chicken stored above raisins in walk in cooler 2) Observed raw beef stored above open container with potatoes in walk in cooler. Observed raw pork being held above cilantro in walk in cooler Operator rotated all products.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Observed steak being held at ambient temperature 48-50°F prepared at 3pm on 4/12/ per prep person who prepped meat. 2) Observed rice pudding (46°F - Cold Holding)in reach in cooler in juice area. See stop sale See Stop Sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Observed butter garlic sauce at 64°F cold holding on cook line. Operator placed on ice corrective action taken 2) Observed rice pudding (46°F - Cold Holding)in reach in cooler in juice area. Per operator, rice pudding was made 4/10/2021 See stop sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed steak being held at ambient temperature 48-50°F prepared at 3pm on 4/12/ per prep person who prepped meat. See Stop Sale.”

***IRIE TAKE OUT RESTAURANT

5552 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 4/12/21

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately ten flies flying on raw produce onions in bin by the back of the house in the kitchen area Observed 8 live flies on walls behind the prep table beside reach in cooler in kitchen area. Observed approximately ten flies in the produce bin containing unpeeled onions by reach in cooler in kitchen Observed 3 live flies on seasoning buckets beside prep table in kitchen Observed 5 live flies on wall by prep table next to true reach in cooler in kitchen Observed one fly flying around and landing on the shelf with clean and sanitized utensils above prep table in kitchen area next to hand washing sink Observed one fly landing on prep table and on sanitized utensil pot above 3 compartment sink.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 2) Observed Jammin delight juices unapproved source in reach in cooler in dining area Curry chicken 64°F, Stew peas pork based 50°F, curry goat 50°F, cow foot 70°F, oxtail 53°F, curry fish (56°F - Cold Holding); chicken soup (62°F - Cold Holding); fried fish (48°F - Cold Holding); tripe (45°F - Cold Holding); In tru reach in cooler in front of 3 compartment sink. See stop sale.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed bowl without handle being used to dispense rice. Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed nonfood grade bad use to store chicken.”

“Nonservice animals in the food establishment or on premises. **Repeat Violation**.”