Popular beachfront restaurant ordered shut due to rodent issue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – State records show Casablanca Cafe, a popular Fort Lauderdale beachfront restaurant, was ordered shut last week due to a rodent issue.

According to records, droppings were spotted where clean utensils are kept.

Record also indicate a roach issue was found in the kitchen at Lorelei in Islamorada.

Below is list of places ordered shut and some of their violations.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CASABLANCA CAFE

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH

3049 ALHAMBRA STREET

