Clean Plate: Miami-Dade, Monroe restaurants with zero violations in November

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced state inspection in November in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

These are not re-inspections, but routine and unannounced.

Restaurants throughout South Florida are not visited every month by health inspectors, so if your favorite spot isn’t listed, it doesn’t mean they have violations. Inspections are done routinely and unannounced. These are the restaurants that were visited in November.

We THANK them for making cleanliness a priority.

**VARIOUS HARD ROCK STADIUM CONCESSIONS

**CURLEY’S 8517 NW 22ND AVE. MIAMI 11/1/21

**LOCKPOTSWEET MIAMI GARDENS(MOBILE) 11/1/21

**HAPPY FACE HOT DOGS MIAMI 11/2/21(MOBILE)

**ZANE GRAY LOUNGE(BASS PRO) 81576 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY ISLAMORADA 11/5/21

**BEST WESTERN SUITES 8560 SW 124TH AVE. MIAMI 11/5/21

**CHAI WOK SURFSIDE 233 95TH STREET SURFSIDE 11/8/21

**CORAL CASTLE 28655 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY HOMESTEAD 11/9/21

**ROYD’S 2 MIAMI (MOBILE) 11/09/21

**FROSTY LIZARD NORTH MIAMI (MOBILE) 11/10/21

**PREPPED & DELISH 12325 NE 6TH AVE. NORTH MIAMI 11/12/21

**HOLY SMOKED MIAMI (MOBILE) 11/15/21

**AY BENDITO CON SABOR A PUERTO RICO MIAMI(MOBILE) 11/15/21

**TAQUERIA LAS MICHOACANAS MIAMI (MOBILE) 11/16/21

**AL’S COFFEE SHOP 1313 NW 167th ST. MIAMI GARDENS 11/17/21

**EL BORI MIAMI (MOBILE) 11/17/21

**NIKE’S PIZZA 1 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH 11/17/21

**QUE BOLA 4540 NW 179th ST. MIAMI GARDENS 11/18/21

**SWARM EVENTS 2300 NW 14TH ST. (CATERING) 11/19/21

**PLAYMATES 3875 SHIPPING AVE. MIAMI 11/19/21

**POPEYES CHICKEN 3285 NW 183RD ST. MIAMI GARDENS 11/19/21

**CHEF DREW’S ISLAND CATERING TAVERNIER (MOBILE) 11/19/21

**CHECKERS 6692 NW 186TH ST. HIALEAH 11/19/21

**MENCHIE’S FROZEN YOGURT 1553 WEST 49TH STREET HIALEAH 11/22/21

**RITZ CARLTON LA VISTA LOUNGE/7TH FLOOR 3300 SW 27TH AVE. COCONUT GROVE 11/29/21

**LILY AND ROSE TEAROOM 3725 NE 163RD ST. NORTH MIAMI BEACH 11/29/21

**CHICK-FIL-A 16100 NW 57TH AVE. MIAMI LAKES 11/29/21