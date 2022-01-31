Roaches ‘too numerous to count’ found in South Florida restaurant open for business

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SNAPPER’S ON SUNRISE

2750 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/24/22

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) In back storage area at end of hallway by back door, 18 small flying insects on bottles of syrup mix for frozen drinks; 25 small flying insects on bags of dry breading mixes; 10 small flying insects on bottles of hot sauce; 2) 6-10 small flying insects around broom and dustpan in employee restroom.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. 1) 20 dead flying insects and 4 dead roaches on sticky pad in employee restroom, 2) dead small flying insects and roaches too numerous to count on sticky pads above and behind 3 compartment sink and on two other walls in ware washing room. 3) 30+ dead roaches on sticky pads under storage shelves in back storage area at end of hallway by back door 4) 7 dead roaches on sticky pads under storage shelf and beside water heater in ware washing room.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Metal baffle in ice machine has mold like build up. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. In TRUE reach in freezer containers of raw philly chicken and philly beef above containers of frozen onion rings, okra, and mozzarella sticks.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In True glass front cooler containers of raw oysters and chicken above container of cut lemons and cooked rice.”

“Food thermometer(s) not calibrated according to manufacturer’s specifications. Probe thermometer reading 140F ambient. Unable to properly calibrate due to grime around thermometer.”

“No chemical test kit provided when using sanitizer at three-compartment sink/warewashing machine or wiping cloths. Manager unable to locate test kit during inspection.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***TAQUERIA EL TARAZCO

622 NE 8TH STREET

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/25/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches crawling on wall in dry storage room. 5 live roaches on top water heater in dry storage room. 3 live roaches inside bag where single service to go containers are stored in dry storage room. Storage room is contiguous with kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches on shelf where single service to go containers are stored in dry storage room.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Hand wash sink blocked. Hand sink blocked with cases of water.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw beef stored over cooked chicken wings and cooked rice inside duckers reach in cooler in kitchen. Operator moved raw beef and stored under cooked foods.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw chicken stored over raw beef inside duckers reach in cooler in kitchen. Operator moved raw chicken to bottom shelf and stored correctly.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

FROM RE-INSPECTION ON 1/27/22

“From initial inspection. Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches crawling on wall in dry storage room. 5 live roaches on top water heater in dry storage room. 3 live roaches inside bag where single service to go containers are stored in dry storage room. Storage room is contiguous with kitchen. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-01-26: 1 live roach crawling on floor next to grill in cook line. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2022-01-27: 1 live roach crawling on floor under stove in cook line. 1 live roach crawling on top counter in dining area.”

“From initial inspection. Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches on shelf where single service to go containers are stored in dry storage room. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-01-26: 5 dead roaches under shelf in dry storage room. 5 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink in kitchen. 3 dead roaches under hand sink in kitchen. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2022-01-27: 3 dead roaches in dry storage room. Operator cleaned and sanitized area during inspection.”