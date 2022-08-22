Continued roach issue forces Papa John’s closure again

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The Papa John’s in Perrine was allowed to re-open after being ordered shut on Aug. 9, but an inspector was back and the roach problem still existed.

Inspectors also spotted flies landing on shrimp at China Star in Sunrise and mold on the plantains at Golden Crust, also in Sunrise.

As of this publication, Dragon Pho in Davie has not yet been allowed to re-open.

All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PAPA JOHN’S

19343 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

PERRINE

ORDERED SHUT 8/17/22

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/9/22

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on the wall behind the flip top reach cooler by pizza ovens, 1 live roach under hand washing sink by pizza oven, 1 live roach crawling up the wall above the flip-top reach in cooler with pizza ingredients stored inside, located in the pizza station, 1 live roach crawling on the floor in the dry storage area underneath a shelf with pizza boxes. Repeat Violation.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on floor by the office desk, 10 dead roaches under shelf storing soda bottles in dry storage area next to water heater, 20+ dead roaches on floor by water heater in the dry storage area, 2 dead roaches behind the door in the dry storage, 3 dead roaches on the floor behind reach cooler by pizza ovens, 1 dead roach on hand washing sink by pizza ovens, and 1 dead roach on plastic container used to store pizza dough located in dry storage area. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 6 live, small flying insects around the dishwashing area nearby a trash can and a wheeled cart with can goods. Observed 4 live, small flies flying around by the back door in the dry storage area. Repeat Violation.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty container above the 3 compartment sink. Operator removed the utensils cleaned and sanitized.”

***DRAGON PHO

7740 NOVA DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 8/19/22

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/9/22

“From initial inspection Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed, -1 live roach crawling on said dining table while completing inspection report. -1 live roach crawling on dining room floor, customer present. -2 live on floor in hallway towards rear door. -1 live crawling above steam table with soups. -3 live crawling on side and top of flip top reach-in cooler door by cook-line. -approximately 15 live on floor under mat by cook line. -1 live on prep table by Boba smoothie station. -approximately 12 live in crevice of wooden table/shelf with rice cooker by cook-line. - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-19: Observed -1 live roach crawling on cutting board on flip top reach-in cooler by cook-line. -2 live roaches on floor crawling under flip top reach-in cooler. -3 live roaches crawling on floor next to flip poop reach-in cooler. -1 live roach crawling on hand-wash sink next between reach-in cooler by cook-line. -2 live roaches crawling on floor in dining room. -1 egg casing on floor in front of cook-line.”

“From initial inspection Dead roaches on premises. Observed, -1 dead by east door entrance in dining room. -1 dead by flower pot by front counter in dining room. -Approximately 10 dead between flip top reach-in cooler doors next to rice cooker. -Over 50 dead on floor throughout establishment( to include but not limited to dining room, dishwashing area, cook-line, hallways). - From follow-up inspection 2022-08-19: Observed -1 dead roach on floor under hand wash sink in dishwashing area. -1 dead roach on floor in dining room.”

“From initial inspection : Intermediate - Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location.”

***CHINA STAR

10105 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 8/19/22

29 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on wall at server area coming from behind standing kenmore freezer at server area . Operator killed roach and sanitized the wall area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on floor behind reach in freezer located in kitchen area by walk in cooler and 3 compartment sink.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live flies flying around prep area located in kitchen area landing on raw shrimp being peeled on reach in freezer lid. Operator was able to kill flies , discard shrimp.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed in an improper manner. Observed raw shrimp being thawed on top of reach in cooler in kitchen area at room temperature.”

“Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee wipe hands on dirty apron and returned to preparing foods without washing hands.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed handle of sugar directly touching sugar in container located at dry storage.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cooked noodles in walk in cooler. Observed raw shrimp stored over noodles in walk in cooler. Observed beef stored over scallops in reach in freezer located at cook line. Observed beef stored over squid in reach in freezer located in reach in freezer located at server area.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in reach in freezer located in kitchen area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of rice cooker lid with heavy grease build up. Observed interior of microwave with grease build up. Observed gaskets on the interior of reach in coolers , walk in cooler and reach in freezers accumulated with green/ black mold like substance.”

“Food placed in soiled container/equipment. Observed flour, potato starch and corn starch stored in dirty containers in the interior of containers and lids of containers.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Observed towel used to line uncooked bean sprouts in container in walk in cooler. Operator removed towel from bean sprouts.”

“Hand-wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed Hand-wash sink not accessible at front counter with tea pot, honey blocking sink.for employee use at all times.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food-borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***GOLDEN CRUST CARIBBEAN BAKERY & GRILL

10101 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 8/18/22

32 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 flies flying around moldy plantains located in kitchen area next to cook line and ovens. Observed approximately 3 or more live flies flying around dish area landing on box with sealed spiced bun and on pot with cooked curry goat on prep table located in dish area.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 6 sticky adhesive devices throughout the kitchen area with over 100 or more flies on each sticky adhesives.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 8-10 dead roaches in your light shields above food preparation areas.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed prep shelf where vegetables are prepped and raw fish being prepped not being sanitized to prevent cross contamination.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed plantains in box on shelf at cook line with mold build up.”

“Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observe employees begin working starting shift, sharing food, touching tongs, sharing food to guests without washing hands.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed TCS foods cooked and seasoned from 8/17 held in walk in cooler greater than 41°F. Cooked oked oxtail from overnight in walk in cooler (48-54F - Cold Holding); cooked curry goat (51F - Cold Holding); brown stew chicken (51F - Cold Holding); curry chicken (51F); salted cod fish (51F - Cold Holding); cooked mackerel (54F - Cold Holding); raw oxtail (48F); raw goat (48F - Cold Holding); cooked macaroni and cheese (46F); shredded cheese (48F - Cold Holding).”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw seasoned chicken stored with raw seasoned oxtail in plastic bags in container in walk in cooler. Observed raw seasoned jerk chicken stored with raw goat in container in bags in walk in cooler.”

“Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. Observed chlorine sanitizing solution at front counter more than 200 ppm.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food-borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed food stainless steel tray with onion stored on top of dirty open garbage with garbage beside vegetable prep table at cook line.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink not accessible with bucket of water in sink at cook line.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed grease build up in ovens at cook line.”