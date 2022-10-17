Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach).

No places were ordered shut in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys.

However, an evaluation of last week’s inspections show a roach and fly issue were found at Griot Tropical in northwest Miami-Dade.

The department does have discretion on whether to order the place shut, however records indicate that during a re-inspection of Griot Tropical, a roach issue still existed.

Local 10 News has seen other establishments ordered shut for less.

***GRIOT TROPICAL

1186 NW 103RD STREET

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE

INSPECTION DATE 10/10/22

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one small crawling insect crawling on stove top.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-12: At time of callback inspection observed approximately two live small crawling insects under dish ware shelf.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed two flies at reach in freezer at front counter area flying in air, observed two flies in clean dishware area landing on different dishes, and two flies in kitchen area flying in air.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-12: At time of callback inspection observed two small flying insects in kitchen landing inside bucket of sliced peppers and onions. Observed one fly in dish storage area landing on walls and flying in air.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Employee beverage container in ice machine/ice bin. Observed bottle of beer stored inside ice in ice machine at front counter.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked beans (59F - Cold Holding) as per operator beans were removed from cooler approximately 1 hour ago to reheat. Operator returned beans to cooler.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand wash sink blocked by bowls full of water. Operator removed bowls.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-14: At time of callback inspection Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-14: At time of callback inspection No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”