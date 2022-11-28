Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week.

The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.

Denny’s was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

As reported at the end of October, the Denny’s location in Miami Gardens was ordered shut due to a roach infestation.

***DENNY’S

3151 POWERLINE ROAD

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 11/21/22

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on wall at entrance to cook line in kitchen. 3 live roaches on shelf under egg station on cook line.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Triple sink set up.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At reach in cooler #2 on cook line, French fries (52F - Cold Holding); puppy mix (52F - Cold Holding). Items held in the unit longer than 4 hours. Items discarded.”

“No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at hand wash sink. At front counter in dining room. Paper towels supplied.”

FROM 4/28/22 INSPECTION

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 3-4 live flies in dining room. Operator removed 2 live flies and sanitized area. -Observed 4-5 live flies in ware wash area, landing on racks holding dirty glasses in kitchen, no food contact. Operator removed 2 live flies and sanitized area. -Observed 2-3 live flies next to cook line in kitchen, no food contact. Operator removed 1 live fly and sanitized area.”

***FIRST WATCH

7620 PETERS ROAD

PLANTATION

INSPECTION DATE 11/21/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 Live flies landing on box of parchment paper on top of Speed rack next to Reach In cooler on cook line. 2 live flies landing on paper towel hanging above steam table. Manager killed flies and sanitized speed rack. Paper towel was removed and discarded.”

“Employee with no beard guard/restraint while engaging in food preparation. Employees on cook line were give beard guards by manager which they put on.”

“Server handled soiled dishes or utensils and then picked up plated food, served food, or prepared a beverage without washing hands. Server handled dirty dishes, then wipe her hands with paper towels without washing hands then picked up coffee jug. Server washed hands with soap and warm water then put new gloves on.”

***DUNKIN’

3644 RED ROAD

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

INSPECTION DATE 11/21/22

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 1 live fly on wall next to mop sink area. -Observed 4 live flies flying around and landing on prep area, monitor and single service carryout bags by drive thru window. -Observed 1 live fly landed on coffee machine by drive thru window. -Observed 1 live fly flying around and landing on 3 compartments sink. -Observed 1 live fly on bag with sourdough bread on prep table in front of walk-in cooler. -Observed 1 live fly on prep table in front of walk-in cooler.”

***CHILI’S GRILL & BAR

6302 NW 9TH AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 11/21/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED (DEPARTMENT DISCRETION)

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 15 live flies on storage bins for dry food items and single service items in dry storage room in kitchen.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken over stacked at flip top cooler on cook line at 46°F for less than four hours. Operator removed and stored in reach-in cooler for proper cold holding.”