Country club, Miami Beach hotel, Wilton Manors sports bar kitchens ordered shut

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

**BEACHES BAR & GRILL SUNRISE CAFE

LEXINGTON HOTEL BY RL

4299 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/23

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/8/21

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 15 + live roaches crawling underneath prep table and behind reach in cooler in the kitchen area, 10 + live roaches on the floor underneath the bread rack in backside of the kitchen, 5 + live roaches crawling on the wall at the ware washing area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches. Observed 3 roaches on premises underneath a prep table in the kitchen area.”

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed sewage water backing up from the drains at the restrooms when the toilets are flushed . Restrooms are located at the front area next to the bar area. Owner called the plumber immediately.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed accumulation of debris and dirty towels on the kitchen and ware washing area floor.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed at the public restrooms because of sewage water backing up from drains when toilets are flushed.”

“Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee washing dirty dishes and then, handling clean utensils without hand washing in between.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee washing dishes without sanitizing.”

“Shell eggs in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. See stop sale. Observed cracked egg stored inside reach in cooler.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed items inside the hand sink located at the ware washing area.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink.”

**PINE ISLAND RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB

9400 PINE ISLAND RIDGE DRIVE

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 1/5/23

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live ones behind ice machine next to cook line 7 live in dishwashing area 2 live near cook line stove 1 live on continental refrigerator hinge in prep area 1 live in door frame by dry storage room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead behind hot holding cabinet 3 dead ones behind ice machine 15 dead roaches up stairs by dry storage room 5 dead inside Frigidaire cooler in wait station 15 dead by the ice cream cooler.”

“Observed approximately 10 Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area upstairs.”

“Commercially processed reduced oxygen packaged fish bearing a label indicating that it is to remain frozen until time of use no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. Salmon at flip top cooler in cook line area downstairs.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Line cook freezer coconut shrimp over sweet potato fries.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler #1 In down stairs cook line kitchen Cheddar cheese 51°F, chopped tomatoes 50°F, mozzarella cheese 52°F Swiss 51° American cheese 52°F provolone 51°, sauté onion 53°F Hotdogs 51°F, pesto 53°F . As per chef in cooler overnight. Food not prepped or portioned today. Foods not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. See stop sale. Flip top cooler #1 In down stairs cook line kitchen Hamburger patties 51°F salmon 70°F chef stated items placed in for 15 minutes. Moved to working cooler. Flip top #2 down stairs kitchen shredded cheddar 52°F, fresh mozzarella 58°F, chicken wings 52°F-58°F product were held in flip top overnight. Food not prepped or portioned today. Foods not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. See stop sale. At walk-in cooler- turkey (54°F) Swiss 45°F ,shredded cheddar ,45°F hot dogs 45°F ,Ham 45°F ,ground beef 45°F ,Chicken salad 45°F, yogurt 46°F, Pico 45°F, Tuna salad 45°F, garlic mayo 45°F, sauté onions 45°F, tzatziki 45°F, chili 45°F . As per chef in cooler overnight. Food not prepped or portioned today. Foods not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours.”

**BRUNIAS CARIBBEAN TAKEOUT RESTAURANT 2

7776 NW 44TH STREET

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/5/23

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed. 24 rodent droppings in dry storage area on floor under dry storage shelf next to water heater Observed approximately 5 or more rodent droppings in dish ware area on floor under 3 compartment sink located in kitchen area.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed raw okra on shelf beneath microwave with mold build up on vegetable.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed food contact surfaces not being sanitized with any chlorine or quaternary ammonium solution set up.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor coming from restroom area and dining room area.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee.”

**GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DRIVE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 1/6/23

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 12 live roaches under cook line flip top and reach in coolers. One live by back door. One live on cook line cutting board. Operator immediately exterminated roaches, removed them and cleaned the areas. "

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cook line - drawers - hot dogs (50F); raw chicken (53F); cheese (50F); hot dogs (52F). Per operator items were held in unit overnight. No items pooled or portioned today. cook line - low boy - buttermilk (52F); cut cabbage (52F). Per operator items were held in unit overnight. No items pooled or portioned today. Advised operator to refrain from using units until such time all TCS items are maintained at 41F and below.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cook line - drawers - hot dogs (50F); raw chicken (53F); cheese (50F); hot dogs (52F). Per operator items were held in unit overnight. No items pooled or portioned today. cook line - low boy - buttermilk (52F); cut cabbage (52F). Per operator items were held in unit overnight. No items pooled or portioned today. Advised operator to refrain from using units until such time all TCS items are maintained at 41F and below.”

**FIRST CATCH SEAFOOD AND GRILL

7679 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

PARKLAND

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach found on wall over prep table in kitchen, operator exterminated 2 live roaches under pot and pan storage rack in kitchen, operator exterminated 3 live roaches on fryer on cook line, operator exterminated Approximately 5 live roaches in office area in kitchen, no door.”

“Water with a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. At hand sink next to cook line.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

**CHEERS RESTAURANT AND BAR

8931 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/3/23

39 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed gray water coming from pipe beside standing reach in cooler, water is pouring on floor by running under grill area and under mat where employees are accessible to stand on water coming through mat.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 5 or more live flies flying around garbage bin area located at bar area. Observed 1 live fly landing on hand towel sink at kitchen area.”

“Numerous Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment located in bar area.”

“Observed employee eating and drinking meal at bar area, returned to serving guests without washing hands.”

“Employee smoking in a food preparation, storage or ware washing area. Observed cigarette butt on table with sauces and to go soufflé cups.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed interior of both ice machine lid, interior of ice machine and ice chute with mold like substance build up.”

“Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed clean. Glasses stored on counter with mesh which has heavy mold like substance and slime like substance build up touching food contact surface of glass.”

“Clean utensils stored between equipment and wall. Observed spatulas and scrapers stored in between reach in cooler and Grill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed Tartar sauce opened 12/28; (held 46F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed melted cheese in can held at 81F).”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda nozzles gun at bar area with mold like. Substance and slime build up. Observed soda gun nozzle holders with built up mold like substance on the interior of holders.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand washing sink located in kitchen area inaccessible with scrub pads, drain cover inside the sink.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”