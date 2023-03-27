Little Caesar’s among places ordered shut last week by state inspectors

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida that were ordered shut or had a roach, rodent and/or fly issue.

Some places were ordered shut while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

Again, as in week’s past, no food establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week.

***FORTUNE DRAGON

7178 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 3/22/23

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/8/20

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 or more rodent droppings on top of dish machine in dish ware area with meat being sliced in this area Observed 1 rodent dropping on sink directly above chopped raw beef Observed 1 rodent dropping on prep table by tea machine at assembly line in kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken stored over cooked noodles in walk in cooler.”

***ZOE LADIES KITCHEN

5634 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 3/21/23

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches inside of box containing packed/sealed luncheon meat located on top of prep table in back left corner behind cook line. Prep table is holding dry storage items. Observed 1 live roach on outside of container of flour on prep table located in back left corner Observed 2 live roaches on top of prep table behind cook line surrounded by roach droppings.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed accumulation of roach droppings on top of prep table in back left corner behind cook line.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed employee conducting ware washing in front counter hand wash sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 10 + dead roaches on control device located under prep table in back corner of kitchen. Operator removed and discarded. Area is located behind cook line. Observed 5 + dead roaches on cove molding/ground in same area, observed 3 dead roaches inside of bowls located on prep table in back left corner next to hood Observed 1 dead roach on dry storage shelving under prep table. Observed 1 dead roach behind chest freezer in back area.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. 2 door stainless right side: cooked macaroni and cheese (53°F-61°F - Cooling); cooked rice and beans (58°F - Cooling). Items covered and heavily panned. Operator states items were cooked last night and have been cooling overnight.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. 2 door stainless right side: cooked macaroni and cheese (53°F-61°F - Cooling); cooked rice and beans (58°F - Cooling). Items covered and heavily panned. Operator states items were cooked last night and have been cooling overnight.”

***DRAGON DELIGHT

4381 N. UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 3/23/23

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 or more live flies at dry storage area in aisle way next to employee restroom flying around canned goods and sealed condiments Observed approximately 10 or more live flies flying around empty cardboard boxes by storage shelf in between standing reach in coolers.”

“Food-contact surface not cleaned and sanitized between contact with different raw animal products. Observed food contact surfaces prep table, cook line at prep line and cook line not being sanitized between cooking raw chicken, raw beef, raw chicken dumplings, vegetables at cook line. No sanitizing solution set up throughout establishment. Inspector showed operator how to set up sanitizing solution.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked noodles per operator cooked 8pm on 3/22 at 51F - Cooling). Product not cooled to 41°F within 6 hours.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken prepped in skewer for not packaged stored over egg roll wrappers in standing reach in Frigidaire freezer. Observed raw chicken stored over spring roll shelf in standing freezer at prep area. Observed raw chicken skewers in plastic wrap stored over cut onions in standing reach in cooler Observed raw chicken stored over uncovered bamboo shoots in can in reach in cooler at cook line.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken skewers stored over cooked sauce in standing Electrolux reach in cooler at prep area.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw chicken stored over uncovered bag of Napa cabbage in standing reach in cooler. Observed raw beef over shredded bag carrots in standing reach in cooler at prep area. Observed raw chicken stored over boxed bean sprouts in standing Electrolux cooler at prep area.”

“Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container. Observed torn ends of flour bags used to line chopped scallion, green peppers in standing reach in cooler at prep line. Observed paper towels used to line cooked egg rolls cooked chicken in standing reach in snacks plus cooler at prep line.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked noodles per operator cooked 8pm on 3/22 at 51F - Cooling). Food has been cooling from overnight in reach in cooler and has not been moved Product not cooled to 41°F within 6 hours.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed soy sauce, sweet and sour sauce, onions, shrimp in bucket, gallons of oil stored on floor in prep area. Observed gallons of oil, rice soaking in water in bucket, and chicken in standing water in bucket on floor at cook line.”

“Observed Hand-wash sink located at prep area not accessible for employee with garbage can in front of sink and shrimp in bucket on floor blocking sink.”

***LITTLE CAESAR’S PIZZA

4515 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/20/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly on pizza rack with clean, sanitized pizza pan on rack located in dry storage area away from cook line Observed 1 live fly flying from box with sealed to go lids in dry storage area away from cook line. Observed approximately 7- 10 flies at 3 compartment sink on clean sanitized pans, lids directly next to walk in cooler and directly in front of prep area with uncovered pizza dough. Observed approximately 10 live flies at mop sink area away from kitchen area close to back door.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee taking cash, ringing up orders then proceeded to food engagement, removing pizza from oven, pouring sauce on chicken wings, removing chicken wings from oven without washing hands. Repeat Violation.”

“Employee beverage container on a food preparation table or over/next to clean equipment/utensils. Observed employee beverages on counter top next to pizza boxes at front counter. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener blade encrusted with mold like substance on blade.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed food contact surfaces at prep line, pizza station not being sanitized with no sanitizing solution set up. Inspector had operator set up quaternary ammonium solution.”

“Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Observed wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution, no sanitizing solution set up. Inspector had operator set up quaternary ammonium solution. Repeat Violation.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed no timer or time mark on cheese pizzas, Operator stated pizza was made at 2pm and placed in hot box and placed timer on.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***THAI ME UP

2389 WILTON DRIVE

WILTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 3/20/23

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/18/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/17/23

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 3 rodent droppings on top of glass door cooler in storage room. 1 rodent dropping on can of oyster sauce in storage room. Operator immediately began cleaning/sanitizing the areas. Observed fan opening in storage room with no screen and door to outside open. Repeat Violation.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 5 small flying insects at bar next to glass door reach in units.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw fish stored over vegetables in storage area reach in.”

***MLB FAIRWINDS

1000-1030 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 3/21/23

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 fruit flies in kitchen and ice cream shop areas flying in air not landing or touching food or food contact surfaces.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed chicken base (50F - Cold Holding) as per operator item was in cooler since night prior.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed bar Dishwasher (Chlorine 0ppm) informed operator to stop use of dishwashers and to use the three compartment sink only.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken base (50F - Cold Holding) as per operator item was in cooler since night prior. Observed pooled eggs (60F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (50F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (50F - Cold Holding) as per operator items were held at room temperature for approximately 2 hours operator placed items on ice to cool down.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed chicken tenders (130F - Hot Holding); chicken wings (130F - Hot Holding) as per operator items were cooked approximately 1 hour ago operator spread out and separated items to allow heat to pass through.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.”

***SNAPPERS FISH AND CHICKEN

18312 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 3/23/23

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 3 small flying insects in establishment flying in air not touching food or food contact surfaces.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cheesecake (60F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (50F - Cold Holding) All other items have been out of temperature for more than 4 hours.”

“Dead Flies on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead flies in lobby area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw shrimp (52F - Cold Holding); conch batter (58F - Cold Holding); cheese (45F - Cold Holding); cheesecake (60F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (50F - Cold Holding), as per manager raw shrimp, conch batter and cheese have been out of temperature for approximately 2 hours operator placed shrimp and cheese on ice, and placed conch batter in walk in freezer. All other items have been out of temperature for more than 4 hours.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

***GAUCHOS ARGENTINEAN GOURMET 2

7357 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE

MIAMI LAKES

INSPECTION DATE 3/20/23

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies flying above squeezed orange machine located at the front line.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Located at the bar station and bakery station.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed onions on walk in cooler floor also bag of rice on dry storage floor.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw beef over potatoes salad inside reach in cooler, operator properly stored it.”

***PURA VIDA MIAMI

6022 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

SOUTH MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 3/22/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 50 live Fruit flies at the front counter smoothie and fruit salad area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at the kitchen area steam table cooked vegetables (125F - Hot Holding).”

***LA ROMANITA RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

7755 WEST 4TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 3/23/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 10+ live flies on the wall located on dry store area, 5+ live flies on bar station wall.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. Observed ice machine soiled located in front of the mop sink and bar station.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”