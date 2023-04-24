Rotten chicken wing debris, chicken in stagnant bloody water among violations found at South Florida Wingstop

Below is a list of places that were inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida that had either roach, rodent, flying insect, sewage and/or serious cleanliness issues.

Some places were ordered shut, while others were warned and require a follow-up inspection.

The department has discretion on which establishments are ordered shut and which are not, and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection .

***YARD HOUSE

1681 LENOX AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/22/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed wastewater backing up through the drain floor inside the ware washing area by triple sink when in use, and also by the oven in the back prep area.”

“Commercially processed reduced oxygen packaged fish bearing a label indicating that it is to remain frozen until time of use no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. Observed commercially packaged salmon already defrost inside sealed bag.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Observed hot water foot peddle missing from hand wash sink, located next to kitchen mixer/ pizza prep station. Repeat Violation.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed standing water at the ware washing station.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed hand sink at the front service area with items inside.”

***DUNKIN’

12561 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/18/23

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed wastewater backing up through the drain floor inside the kitchen by triple sink and by walk in cooler door.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. There’s a strong odor to wastewater throughout the restaurant.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed standing wastewater throughout the kitchen and front counter.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Reach in cooler gasket soiled, reach in cooler under preparation table at front counter.”

***SARKU JAPAN

9417 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/19/23

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches crawling on wall by mop sink , mop sink area is located next to 3 compartment sink , separated by a stainless steel wall , mop sink area is located across from an area where a shelf with to go containers. Mop sink does not have a door, next to back door exit.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches on floor by mop sink next to back door exit. Operator removed, clean and sanitized areas.”

“In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container. On noodles on cook line.”

“In-use utensil stored in standing water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. at 75°F for knife on sushi area.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed a container with raw salmon over cooked shrimp.”

“Oil and soy sauce stored under Hand washing sink drain pipe on cook line.”

***WINGSTOP

5720 N. UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/19/23

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 - 10 live flies on clean sanitized containers stored on racks above 3 compartment sink at kitchen area and flying around dry storage area. Observed 1 live fly on uncovered to go plates at cook line. Observed 1 live fly flying in dining room area. Repeat Violation.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach at front counter on floor at pos station. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of dead , insects, or other pests, Observed 1 dead fly on reach in cooler flip top door at cook line. Observed 1 dead fly inside reach in cooler at cook line. Observed 1 dead fly on top of paper towel stored at cook line. Observed approximately 20 or more dead flies in light shields at POS station.”

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area such as ice bin container ice bin holder and hand washing located beside ice bin in kitchen area. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cheese machine use prior day left with encrusted cheese build up on spout for cheese machine. Observed shelf stored with chicken wing sauces with old sauce on top of containers and uncovered to go containers. Operator pulled out containers started cleaning shelves. Observed old diced potatoes in potato dicer machine affixed to the Wall from yesterday 4/18 per operator. Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Reach-in cooler interior/shelves have accumulation of soil residues. Observed cases of chicken stored in stagnant bloody water in the interior of reach in cooler. Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin at kitchen area. Observed mold and slime like substance on Coca Cola machine nozzle in dining room area.”

“Objectionable odors in kitchen area by standing reach in horizon cooler and by fryers located at cook line.”

“Nonfood-contact surface floors under fryers, under reach in coolers soiled with heavy build up grease, food debris, old French fries. Rotten chicken wing dirt, slime or dust. Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Repeat Violation.”

“In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses.”

“In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container. Observed handle of tongs directly touching chicken wings in standing horizon freezer in kitchen area.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease dripping from hoods, dust, or mold-like substance. Repeat Violation.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing as a dump sink. Repeat Violation.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

***CHILL-N-NITROGEN ICE CREAM

7316 SW 57TH AVENUE

SOUTH MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

INSPECTION DATE 4/17/23

FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 14 live flies flying around the front counter service area. Observed approximately 20 dead flies on the wall around the front counter area.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed the front counter hand was sink used to stored spoons. The spoons were removed.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed the wall behind the dishwashing machine soiled.”

“Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed in the bathroom, the hand wash sink sensor of the hand faucet is in disrepair.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-04-18: Observed approximately 6 live flies flying around the front counter service area. Observed the wall around the front counter area clean.”

“From follow-up inspection 2023-04-19: Observed approximately 2 live flies at the front counter area.”