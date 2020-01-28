Miami International Airport gets coronavirus quarantine station

MIAMI – Miami International Airport is getting a quarantine station to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Miami to the growing list of cities that have quarantine stations at their airports to contain the outbreak.

Miami’s quarantine station is located in Terminal D. Its jurisdiction includes all ports in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi, along with pre-clearance ports in the Bahamas.

There are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., mostly on the west coast. The nearest confirmed case to Florida is in Illinois.

More than 100 people in China have died from the coronavirus.