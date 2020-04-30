Which South Florida hospitals are taking part in plasma program?

A growing number of South Florida Hospitals are now registered to take part in the Mayo Clinic’s Convalescent Plasma Program, accepting plasma donations from people who’ve recovered from the novel coronavirus in the hopes that it can help those still hospitalized and struggling with the disease.

The local hospitals participating in the program include Memorial Healthcare System, Broward Health System, U-Health System, Larkin Hospital in Coral Gables and Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston.

All donors must meet Food and Drug Administration criteria, which include a prior diagnosis of documented COVID-19, complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation and a documented negative test or complete resolution of symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation.

All donations inquiries are being handled by One Blood through their website, Oneblood.org.

The website provides instructions on how to donate if they meet the criteria for plasma donation.