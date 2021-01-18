Could gut bacteria affect diabetes treatments?

Researchers are uncovering ways that specific bacteria in the gut might one day be used to help fight Type 2 diabetes.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Leon Maratchi with Memorial Healthcare and Gastro Health said a recent study found that after feeding rodents a western diet, they identified bacteria in the gut associated with glucose intolerance, which is linked to diabetes and fatty liver disease.

“And what they found was replacing those bacteria associated with diabetes and fatty liver, they were able to change the course of those problems in the animals,” Maratchi said.

Maratchi said this could result in a cutting-edge approach to treating diabetes without pharmaceutical medications.

“And we can treat diabetes in the future with natural probiotics directly targeted to the liver to help with glucose metabolism, obesity and things of that nature,” he said.

CBD oil for your skin?

Data on the benefit of CBD oil continues to expand, concluding now evidence that it could be helpful in treating a variety of skin conditions.

Due to its potential anti-inflammatory properties, some health experts believe it could be used topically to treat acne, eczema, psoriasis, and even the appearance of aging, including wrinkles

The cannabis plant may also contain antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, which could be useful in treating skin infections.