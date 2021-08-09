Get free back-to-school immunizations and low-cost physicals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Broward County students get ready to head back to class next week, efforts are underway to make sure they’re protected against dangerous and sometimes life-threatening diseases.

Broward Health Community Health Services is offering free immunizations for chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A and B, HPV, measles, mumps & rubella, meningitis, tetanus, pneumonia, whooping cough and polio.

The free immunizations and $30 school physicals are available between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 13 at two locations:

Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center, 200 NW Seventh Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Broward Health Pompano Pediatric Primary Care Center, 601 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

To schedule an appointment, call 954-302-3935 or visit browardhealth.org.