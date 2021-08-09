Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Get free back-to-school immunizations and low-cost physicals

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Education, Back To School
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Broward County students get ready to head back to class next week, efforts are underway to make sure they’re protected against dangerous and sometimes life-threatening diseases.

Broward Health Community Health Services is offering free immunizations for chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A and B, HPV, measles, mumps & rubella, meningitis, tetanus, pneumonia, whooping cough and polio.

The free immunizations and $30 school physicals are available between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 13 at two locations:

  • Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center, 200 NW Seventh Ave, Fort Lauderdale
  • Broward Health Pompano Pediatric Primary Care Center, 601 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

To schedule an appointment, call 954-302-3935 or visit browardhealth.org.

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

