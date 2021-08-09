Get free back-to-school immunizations and low-cost physicals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Broward County students get ready to head back to class next week, efforts are underway to make sure they’re protected against dangerous and sometimes life-threatening diseases.
Broward Health Community Health Services is offering free immunizations for chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A and B, HPV, measles, mumps & rubella, meningitis, tetanus, pneumonia, whooping cough and polio.
The free immunizations and $30 school physicals are available between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 13 at two locations:
- Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center, 200 NW Seventh Ave, Fort Lauderdale
- Broward Health Pompano Pediatric Primary Care Center, 601 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
To schedule an appointment, call 954-302-3935 or visit browardhealth.org.