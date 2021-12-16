Study reveals Florida's latest health ranking and it isn't good in some areas

The latest rankings on the state of the nation's health are out and Florida did not fare well in some key areas.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The latest rankings on the state of the nation’s health are out and Florida did not fare well in some key areas.

The report from the United Health Foundation for 2021 found that drug deaths in the Sunshine State increased 11 percent over the past 3 years and that Florida was second to last in flu vaccination among adults.

“One of the big things that is worrisome in Florida is that it ranked 47th in the country in folks that put off seeking care due to cost. That’s very concerning because we know that getting in for care and getting in early for that care prevents many, many problems down the road,” said Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer forUnited Healthcare.

On a positive note, Florida ranked 4th in the nation for exercise and the number of adults who felt their health was not good decreased 25 percent.

Pregnant women with disabilities statistics

A study from the National Institutes of Health found that pregnant women with disabilities have a much high risk for severe pregnancy and birth related complications and death

The analysis of more than 233,000 deliveries found that women with a disability Had a 25 percent higher risk for gestational diabetes, a 27 percent higher risk for hemorrhage, more than six times the risk for blood clots, and four times the risk for heart problems.

The authors noted that women with disabilities are more likely to live in poverty, which may make accessing health care in a timely manner difficult.