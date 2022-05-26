83º

New treatment approved for recurrent yeast infections

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

The FDA has given the green light to a treatment for recurrent yeast infections.

In clinical trials, Dr. Trisha Shah with Conceptions Florida said the approved antifungal medication Vivjoa was nearly 90 percent effective in resolving infections for up to 50 weeks compared to 57 percent in the control group.

“Yeast infections are often very bothersome,” she said. “The symptoms of yeast infections can be abnormal discharge, pain, itchiness, fever, so it can cause lots of problems and really become a nuisance for several women, so it’s really important that we can address their concerns and really be able to treat that, especially patients who really suffer from these recurrent yeast infections.”

Shah said the medication should be taken with food and is not intended for people who have the potential to become pregnant.

About 75 percent of women in the U.S. develop a vaginal infection, leading to nearly 1.5 million medical visits every year.

Also in today’s health news, researchers have found that between the year 2000 and 2019, over 9 million deaths worldwide were linked to air pollution.

Over 90% of those deaths occurred in low-income and middle-income countries.

Ambient air pollution can even penetrate buildings, coming into places where people live and work.

And the FDA has approved the first steroid-free topical medication for psoriasis in 25 years.

The approval of Vtama for mild, moderate and severe plaque psoriasis in adults comes with no restrictions on where on the body it can be used or for how long.

Vtama is being evaluated in two ongoing trials of adults and children with atopic dermatitis and initial results are expected by mid-2023.

